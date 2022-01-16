Actor Mammootty tested positive for Covid-19: CBI 5 is now on hold

The Malayalam superstar Mammootty was detected positive for Covid-19 on January 16. There are no further details available regarding his health. On Twitter, Mammootty’s fans wished him a speedy recovery. There is no information on whether or not he is being quarantined at home or admitted to a hospital.

For the past few months, Mammootty has been busy filming for his upcoming film. The actor has been shooting for CBI 5, in which he will return to the iconic role of Sethurama Iyer, an officer of the Central Bureau of Investigation. Last week, the actor posted a photo from the set.

Mammootty shared the first-look poster of CBI 5 on social media a week ago. As the title implies, this is the fifth part in the CBI series. Mammootty tweeted, ‘Official Leak! #CBI5 #untitled (sic)’. On the photo, he is seen walking with hands interlocked, toward a room. In the photo, he is wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.

Here’s the post:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYeUa2WKdBx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The film is being directed by K Madhu and written by SN Swamy. The film is produced by Swargachitra Films and features Mukesh and Jagathi Sreekumar. Technical crew members include cinematographer Akhil George, editor A Dreekar Prasad, and music director Jakes Bejoy.