Country to suspend flight transits from over 100 countries

Hong Kong: The Airport Authority in Hong Kong decided to ban the transit of flight passengers from more than 100 countries and regions. The new rule will come in to effect from January 16 and will remain in force till February 15.

Passengers who have stayed in regions included in the ‘High-risk Group A’ list in the last 21 days will be banned from transferring through the Hong Kong International Airport during the designated period. Passenger flights from Australia, Britain, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines and the US will continue to be suspended until February 4.

Earlier the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government had extended the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the region till February 3. The existing anti-epidemic measures effective from January 7 include an evening dine-in ban at restaurants and the closure of venues such as cinemas, gyms and beauty parlours.