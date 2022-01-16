England rolls out booster shot programmes for youngsters aged 16 and 17

The Health service authorities in England announced that they indend to expand its COVID-19 booster vaccination programme to cover 16- and 17-year-olds from Monday.

Booster vaccinations have hitherto been limited to 16- and 17-year-olds who are most at risk from the Covid-19 virus.

In a statement, British health minister Sajid Javid stated, “More than four in five adults in England have already been boosted, helping to protect them from severe illness.”

“This winter, we’re expanding the programme to include 16 and 17-year-olds so they can boost their immunity and keep themselves and their friends safe,” he added.

Since the vaccination programme rolled out to the age group in August, more than 889,700 teenagers – or seven in 10 people aged 16 and 17 – have had their first dose and more than 600,000 have had their second.