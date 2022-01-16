FDA approves AbbVie and Pfizer drugs to treat eczema

The FDA has approved medications from AbbVie Inc and Pfizer to treat eczema, a skin disorder, the firms announced on Friday.

Rinvoq from AbbVie and Cibinqo from Pfizer have been approved to treat moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema, in patients who have not responded to previous therapies or when additional treatments are not advised.

Rinvoq’s approval was broadened from rheumatoid arthritis to include the treatment of eczema in patients aged 12 and above, whilst Cibinqo was only licenced for adults.

Both medications are JAK inhibitors, which inhibit inflammation-causing enzymes called Janus kinases and are used to treat a variety of autoimmune illnesses.

Risks of major infections and cardiovascular events were mentioned by both Pfizer and AbbVie.

Rinvoq’s expanded approval comes after years of delays due to worries about the safety of JAK inhibitors.

Cibinqo got regulatory authorization in Europe and the United Kingdom last year.

Following a review of Pfizer’s Xeljanz, another JAK inhibitor, the FDA added its toughest warning to the labels of JAK inhibitor medications from Pfizer, Eli Lilly, and AbbVie last month.