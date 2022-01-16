Former BJP minister Dara Singh Chauhan joins Samajwadi Party

Lucknow: Senior BJP leader and former minister in the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet, Dara Singh Chauhan joined the Samajwadi Party (SP). Dara Singh Chauhan joined SP on Sunday in the presence its national president Akhilesh Yadav. Dara Singh Chauhan is the third minister after Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini to quit BJP and join SP.

Along with the former Ministers, the sitting MLAs Bhagwati Sagar, Vinay Shakya, Roshan Lal Verma, Mukesh Verma and Brajesh Kumar Prajapati have also joined SP. Apna Dal MLA Chaudhary Amar Singh, Former BSP MLA Neeraj Kushawaha Maurya, former BJP MLC Harpal Saini, former BSP MLA Balram Saini, former BJP MLA Rajendra Pratap Singh, former Minister of State Vidrohi Maurya, former Chief Security Officer Padam Singh and former Congress MLA Bansi Singh Pahadiya joined the party.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.