India Open badminton: Lakshya sen wins men’s singles title

New Delhi: Ace Indian shuttler, Lakshya Sen clinched the men’s singles title of India Open badminton tournament. This is the first Super 500 title of Lakshya Sen. Lakshya Sen defeated reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the men’s singles final by ’24-22, 21-17′ in just 54 minutes.

Sen aged 20 had won the bronze medal at the Asian Junior Championships in 2016. In 2017, he won the prestigious India International Series and the Eurasian Bulgarian Open, both of which are BWF International Challenge/Series. Sen was also a runner-up at the Tata Open International. In 2018, Lakshya Sen won the Asian Junior Championship title. In 2021, he won the bronze medal at BWF World Championship. He is the second Indian male player to won a world championship medal.