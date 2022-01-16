KFC facing a boycott in China after a promotional extravaganza creating ‘wastage of food’!

Chinese authorities are investigating whether KFC’s anniversary promotion allowed customers to collect limited-edition toys with their meals, according to Reuters. In celebration of KFC’s 35th anniversary of opening its first restaurant in China, the brand partnered with Chinese toymaker Pop Mart to give away Dimoo toy dolls with select orders. China Consumers Association officials said at least one customer bought 106 meals for $1,649 after the giveaway sparked a frenzy to collect the dolls.

A group of would-be collectors claimed that some hired helpers to purchase food and find toys on their behalf, throwing away food that they had been required to purchase. ‘KFC, as a food operator, uses the limited-edition blind box sales method to induce and condone consumers’ irrational and excessive purchase of food packages,’ according to the group, which is in violation of public order, good customs, and the law. KFC’s parent company Yum! Brands did not respond to Insider’s request for comment.

A major campaign in 2020 will ban influencers from posting ‘wasteful binge eating’ videos on social media in China, one of the latest steps taken by the government to halt food waste from promotional activities. China is not the only country that indulges in limited-edition fast-food items. A limited-edition Pokemon card was included in some Happy Meals in the US in 2021, and fans immediately began buying up to 100 cards at once to keep or resell, prompting some McDonald’s outlets to start controlling orders.

Szechuan sauce fans’ excitement over McDonald’s ‘Rick and Morty’-inspired sauce was even more extreme, with some devotees buying sauce packets online for hundreds of dollars, or even buying photos of the packets.