Mrs India candidate Navdeep Kaur makes her country proud!

Mrs Navdeep Kaur won the title of Mrs. India World 2021. She emphasized to many Indian women, especially married women, that it is never too late to achieve one’s goals. Kaur established a name for herself in the fashion and beauty sector with her attractiveness and conviction. The crown was merely the beginning of her achievements in her career.

Navdeep Kaur is from Kansbahal, Odisha’s Sundargarh district. From an early age, Kaur dreamed to win a beauty pageant and make a name for herself, her country, and her family. She is preparing to represent India at the Mrs World 2022 competition. Kaur is overjoyed at the achievement and intends to take the crown home with her. She is eager to give her ‘all’ in front of the world and every day, she works diligently to win hearts and make India proud at the competition.

Mrs India World 2021 shares, ‘I’m more determined than I’ve ever been. For me, this is a very exciting situation. I’m concentrating on getting ready for the contest and besting my competitors. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I want to seize it. The competition is tough; therefore, I need to focus completely on my preparations. I never saw myself representing India on an international stage. This is a dream come true, but there’s still a long way to go. All citizens of the country must lend their support and blessings’.

The Mrs World beauty pageant has seen many gorgeous and smart women fight for the crown since its inception in 1984. Every year, the platform grows, allowing women from all over the world to showcase their beauty, talents, and culture.