Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu joins Manipur Police as ASP (Sports)

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who earned a silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last year, was inducted into the Manipur Police Force on Saturday. She was given the post last year in recognition of her Olympic achievement.

The 27-year-old has been promoted to additional superintendent of police (sports) in the Manipur Police Department, which she announced in a series of tweets thanking her parents and Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

It is an honour to have joined the Manipur Police as the Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports). I would like to thank the state of Manipur and our Hon'ble Chief Minister @NBirenSingh sir, for giving me this opportunity to serve the country and its citizens.#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/doRkTxQkj4 — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) January 15, 2022

Chanu, from Manipur’s Imphal East district of Nongpok Kakching village, made history last year when she won India’s first-ever Olympic silver medal in weightlifting. She hails from a family with no history in sports. Her father was a government worker, while her mother hawked samosas on the streets.

Chanu previously won silver in the 48-kg event at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. She qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics but was unable to complete the lift. She earned the gold medal in the World Weightlifting Championships in the United States in 2017. Chanu won gold and set a new world record in the 48-kg event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. She went on to earn bronze in the Asian Weightlifting Championships in 2020.