PM Imran Khan unveils ‘first-ever national security policy’ for Pakistan

On Friday, Pakistan’s prime minister officially launched its national security policy. A major priority of the government is to develop a national security policy, Prime Minister Imran Khan said during the launch.

According to reports, the 100-page document calls for peace, including expanding trade with India, even without resolving the Kashmir dispute. It contains a large amount of classified information. The policy was approved by Imran Khan’s cabinet earlier this week. The prime minister stated that the security of Pakistan resides in its citizens and that it is necessary to promote ‘delivery-based good governance’.

The prime minister of Pakistan emphasized the importance of the policy’s successful implementation and promised to periodically review it. In his address to the gathering, Pakistan’s prime minister said national security must be based on national cohesion and the prosperity of the people, while guaranteeing fundamental rights and social justice without discrimination.

Several top ministers, including Pakistan’s chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, the three service chiefs, and military officials attended the ceremony. The document spans the period 2022-26. ‘A major goal of Pakistan’s policy is to ensure ‘peace and stability’ in the region’, he added.