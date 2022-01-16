Samsung launches Galaxy Tab A8 in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Samsung has launched Galaxy Tab A8 in the Indian market. It will be available to purchase .from Jan 17 as a part of Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2022. Customers can avail of Rs 2000 cash back if it’s bought by ICICI debit/ credit cards and also a book cover worth Rs 4,499 for just Rs 999.

The Tab comes with an expanded 10.5-inch screen, 16:10 common aspect ratio and a slim bezel and is powered by an Octa-core processor. It is backed by a 7,040mAh battery with up to 15W fast charging. Galaxy Tab A8 is available in three colours variants- grey, silver and pink gold.

It also features a quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, light, hall sensor, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and Galileo.

Galaxy Tab A8 WiFi variant is equipped with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage at a price of Rs 17,999, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999. The LTE variant of Tab A8 is available in two variants- 3GB RAM and 32GB storage at Rs 21,999 and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available at a price of Rs 23,999.