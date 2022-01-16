State government extends Covid-19 restrictions till January 31

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government decided to extend the Covid-19 restrictions in the state till January 31. The decision was taken due to the sharp surge in new Covid-19 cases in the state. According to the order issued by the state government, the existing restrictions which are in place in the state since January 3 will continue further.

All educational institutions will remain closed but official work will be allowed with 50% capacity. All stadiums, parks, gyms, zoos, swimming pools, tourist destinations will remain closed. A maximum of 100 people are allowed in gatherings for weddings and funerals. Cinema halls, restaurants, bars and shopping malls will be allowed to remain open till 8 PM with 50% capacity. Government and private offices shall function with 50% attendance.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand reported 3,258 new Covid-19 cases, 3,351 recoveries and 7 deaths on Saturday. The state also reported 14 new cases of the Omicron variant.