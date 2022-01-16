State government issues new guidelines for visiting hospitals

Bangalore: The Karnataka government announced fresh guidelines for visiting hospitals. The government restricted ‘not-so-serious’ patients to visit hospitals due to the sharp surge in the Covid-19 cases.

According to the new guidelines, only sick patients requiring emergency care are allowed to visit hospitals and autonomous institutions. All other patients with mild illness shouldn’t visit hospitals for the next 2 weeks or until further orders to prevent crowding at hospitals.

Meanwhile, 28,723 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state. The test positivity rate stood at 12.98% per cent in the state.