State government revises Covid-19 protocols

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government issued revised Covid-19 protocols. According to the revised guidelines, testing will only be carried out for the high-risk contacts in the state. People under the high-risk category include elderly persons and those with comorbidities.

The Public Health Department in the state said that people with symptoms like fever, sore throat, loss of taste, loss of smell, high-risk contacts, and incoming and outgoing international travellers must be tested. Asymptomatic patients undergoing surgical/non-surgical invasive procedures and pregnant women who are hospitalized should not be tested unless necessary. Hospitalized patients must not be tested more than once a week and no surgeries should be delayed due to lack of tests.

Meanwhile, 23,989 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths were reported in the state. This took the total number of cases reported so far to 29,15,948 and the death toll to 36,967. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) is at 15.3%.