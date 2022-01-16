Tonga eruption ‘hugely concerning’, says New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern

Images of a volcano eruption near Tonga were “very alarming,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Sunday, adding that authorities were still working to establish full communication with the country.

As a result of the eruption, all communications in Tonga were disrupted, making any assessment difficult, according to Ardern. However, she noted that the military force and foreign ministry are trying to determine what is required and how New Zealand can assist.

At 3 p.m. New Zealand time, Ardern will address the media to provide an update on the situation.