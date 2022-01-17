‘A person cannot be forcibly vaccinated without consent’: Govt appeals to SC

According to the Centre’s submission to the Supreme Court, the COVID-19 vaccination guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry do not contemplate forcible vaccination without an individual’s consent. As stated in an affidavit filed in the top court, the ministry had urged everyone to get the COVID vaccine, but it had never forced anyone to get ‘vaccinated without their consent’.

Concerning the exemption of persons with disabilities from producing vaccination certificates, the Centre told the apex court that no SOP has been issued that makes carrying the vaccination certificate mandatory. COVID-19 vaccines were being offered to persons with disabilities door-to-door by the centre in response to an appeal from the NGO Evara Foundation, PTI reported.

In the affidavit filed by the ministry, it is stated that, under the guidelines and directions released by the Government of India and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, forcible vaccinations without the knowledge of the individual are not permitted. According to the document, COVID-19 vaccination is considered to be of greater public interest due to the current pandemic situation.

Further, it said that ‘it is duly advised, promoted, and communicated through a variety of print and social media platforms that all citizens should get vaccinated and systems and processes are in place to facilitate the same’. However, it also emphasized ‘no one should be compelled to get vaccinated against their will’.