At least 50 people killed by gunmen in Nigeria

Abuja: Gunmen have killed more than 50 people including two soldiers and a policeman in the north-western Nigerian state of Kebbi. The attack happened on Friday in the village of Dankade in Danko-Wassagu area. The bandits also kidnapped dozens of women.

Kebbi state shares boundary with Zamfara state where gunmen killed at least 200 people during raids on several villages earlier this month.

Northwest and central Nigeria have been plagued by criminal gangs for years. The heavily armed groups have carried out thousands of abductions and killings in the north-west and central states of Nigeria. Attacks against civilians, killings and mass kidnappings for ransom, particularly of school children, have become common in northwest Nigeria.