Expo 2020 Dubai announces free tickets

Dubai: Expo 2020 Dubai has announced that three free tickets will be given to people participating in the ‘Dubai Run 2’. Dubai Run 2 will be held on January 22 and is open to residents and visitors of all ages and nationalities.

This is the second Expo Run. The first was held in November. Participants can choose three distances: 3km, 5km and 10km.

Expo 2020 Dubai also announced ‘Running Club’ event at the Expo Park on January 23 and January 30. The run is open to people of all age. The aim of the event is to prepare participants for long distance races across the UAE. ‘Ride the World’ will be held on January 23 and 30. Cycle riders can take ride on a 3.5km loop of Expo 2020. Riders can start at 7am and go for as many laps as they choose till 8.45am. The Run the World Family Run, organized by AIS Athletics in association with Dubai Sports Council, will also take place on Sunday, January 30.