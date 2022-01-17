Kerala Govt postpones IFFK amid Covid surge

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has decided to postpone the 26th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) due to growing concerns about the rising Covid 19 cases in the state.

Minister Saji Cheriyan informed that the international film festival will be held at Thiruvananthapuram itself once the COVID spread comes under control. IFFK was slated to be conducted from February 4 onwards.

On Sunday, the number of daily COVID-19 cases continued to rise unabated in Kerala with the state reporting 18,123 fresh infections taking the total positives to 53,69,706. The test positivity rate escalating to 30.55%.