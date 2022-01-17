DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulfInternational

Mubadala of Abu Dhabi puts Brazilian highway up for sale

Jan 17, 2022, 07:36 am IST
On Sunday, O Globo columnist Lauro Jardim reported that Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company has appointed investment bank Banco BTG Pactual SA as an adviser for the sale of the Rota das Bandeiras roadway in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo.

Mubadala first purchased a stake in the 297-kilometer Rota das Bandeiras highway three years ago. According to the article, Mubadala is expected to get more than 4 billion reais ($722.75 million) from the sale.

The company did not provide any further details or respond to the news

