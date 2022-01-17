Royal Oman Police bust drug smuggling bid

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) busted a major drug smuggling bid and seized more than 7,000 tablets of psychotropic substances and 34 large rolls of crystal narcotic.

The Coast Guard Police in cooperation with the Department for Combating Drugs and Psychotropic Substances in the South Al Batinah Governorate has also arrested four foreign nationals in connection with the case.

Earlier, the Coast Guard Police in Dhofar Governorate foiled an attempt to smuggle 30,000 chewing tobacco bags into the country. Three foreign nationals were arrested.