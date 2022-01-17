Social media star Adalia Williams with Benjamin Button syndrome, dies at 15

Adalia Rose Williams, a teenage girl from the United States who suffered from Benjamin Button syndrome, died on January 12 at 7 pm, as per the Facebook and Instagram accounts of her family.

The family stated that ‘she touched MILLIONS of people and left the biggest imprint in everyone that knew her. She is no longer in pain and is now dancing away to all the music she loves’.

‘We want to say thank you to everyone that loved and supported her. Thank you to all her doctors and nurses that worked for YEARS to keep her healthy’, they added.

The Texas adolescent was diagnosed with Hutchinson-Gilford progeria when she was three months old. The sickness is also known as Benjamin Button disease, after the short tale ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’ and the film of the same name starring Brad Pitt.

It is a deadly disorder that causes development issues and characteristics that resemble early ageing. The condition causes children to age considerably more quickly than they should. For example, hair loss is a sign.

According to a nonprofit academic medical centre in the United States named The Mayo Clinic, which focuses on healthcare and education, the illness has no known treatment. Around 500 children worldwide are affected by this disease, and their average life expectancy is 13 years.

The 15-year-old had a sizable YouTube, Facebook and Instagram following. She has over 12 million Facebook fans and 400,000 Instagram followers. Her YouTube channel, which has 2.9 million followers, includes the footage of her health and cosmetics, as well as clips of her family and comedic routines. The channel has had over 339 million views in total.