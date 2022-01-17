Standing in a queue can make you richer ? Unbelievable: Read on to know how…

There is nothing more stressful than standing in a queue, but a man in the UK has turned into a professional queuer and earns handsome cash by doing so. Freddie stands in a queue for rich people who have to be there but do not have the patience or time to do it . Beckitt can earn up to £160 (roughly Rs. 16,234.96) on a decent day.

It is difficult for the 31-year-old to wait in line for up to eight hours a day without moving his feet. Beckitt told The Sun that waiting in queues comes naturally to him as he is a Londoner who has queueing ‘down to a fine art’. As a ticket agent, he usually queues up for tickets to highly popular events for customers who have a lot of money but little time.

During an interview, Beckitt shared a story about queuing for a Christian Dior exhibition at the V&A for a well-to-do client in his mid-sixties who worked eight hours. ‘The actual queuing was just three hours but they asked me to collect their tickets too and wait for them to arrive, so I just had hours perusing the V&A museum being paid £20 an hour, it was great,’ he said.

Beckitt’s clients range from young to elderly individuals who are too busy to stand in line. Beckitt doesn’t mind standing in lines on freezing winter nights. As an additional source of income, he advertises his skills on Taskrabbit, listing services such as pet sitting, packing, moving help, errands, and gardening. According to Beckitt, random low-skilled jobs are the easiest in the world,In the process charges them nominally. Even though he earns pretty well through his gig, Beckitt said that he cannot do it full-time as queues rarely last more than a few hours.