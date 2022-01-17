State government bans rallies and protests

Bengaluru: Karnataka government banned all rallies and protests in the state capital, Bengaluru. The state government took this decision as the daily number of Covid-19 cases surged in the state.

The state government also reduced the number of people allowed to attend marriage functions. The restrictions will be in effect in Bengaluru city till 5 am on January 31. According to the guidelines, marriage functions exceeding 200 people in open spaces and 100 people in closed places have been prohibited in the city.