Stock Market: Benchmark indices ends in green

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmarks settled higher in the share market. BSE Sensex ended at 61,309, higher by 86 points or 0.14%. NSE Nifty surged by 52 points or 0.29% to end at 18,308.

Nifty Midcap 100 index jumped 0.16% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index surged 0.60%. 9 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 2,303 stocks surged and 1,298 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Hero MotoCorp, Grasim Industries, ONGC, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Tata Steel, TCS, L&T and UltraTech Cements. The top losers in the market were HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank, Cipla, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid, Sun Pharma and Britannia.