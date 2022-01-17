Why eating too much ‘brinjal’ isn’t good for you: Read on…

Eggplants are known to be high in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, fibres, and other components that provide several health benefits. There are, however, some negative consequences associated with overconsumption. Overconsumption of eggplant is associated with the following adverse effects.

Allergies:

Plants such as eggplant, which are a member of the nightshade family, are notorious for eliciting severe allergic reactions. For this reason, they may trigger allergic reactions in some individuals. The most common symptoms of eggplant allergy include throat swelling, uneasiness, itching, and rashes.

Excess of Potassium And Fiber:

Eggplants contain potassium, fibre, and all these nutrients are beneficial to our health. It is important to note, however, that too much of these substances can cause harm since they all possess specific negative effects. Approximately 29% of your daily potassium requirement is met by 458 grams of eggplant. Due to the high potassium content in most veggies, you may wind up with more potassium than you need and experience nausea and vomiting.

Kidney Stones:

Eggplant contains a substantial amount of oxalates, which if concentrated in high levels in body fluids can turn into crystals and form kidney or gallbladder stones. Due to this reason, eggplant is typically not recommended for people with renal or gallbladder problems.