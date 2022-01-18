Abhu Dhabi to admit travelers only after their booster jabs !

Abu Dhabi is asking visitors entering the city to produce confirmation of booster doses due to a statewide increase in corona virus cases spurred by the development of the highly transmissible omicron form.

People entering the capital of the United Arab Emirates must produce a “green pass,” proving their vaccination status, according to the government’s health app, which was released earlier this week. Visitors are not considered fully vaccinated unless they have received a booster at least six months after their second dose, according to the app.

To keep their “green” status, anybody intending to enter Abu Dhabi must have tested negative for the virus within the previous two weeks.

The emirate has taken a tougher stance against the virus than Dubai, the freewheeling tourism hotspot. Before visiting public locations or government buildings in Abu Dhabi, people must show their green pass.

The United Arab Emirates has one of the highest vaccination rates per capita in the world. According to health officials, more than 90% of the country’s population has been completely vaccinated. Despite the fact that infections were at an all-time low in December, they have recently risen to levels not seen in months.