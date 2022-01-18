Bengaluru becomes home to the first-ever ‘Nando’s India cloud kitchen’!

Nando’s, a South African restaurant chain, launched its ‘state-of-the-art’ cloud kitchen in Sarjapur, Bengaluru, on Monday. As a result of its success in London, Nando’s is expanding its delivery business to India with its first-ever cloud kitchen. The cloud kitchen allows customers to order takeout and have home deliveries made.

In Bengaluru, Nando’s already has three restaurants. According to an official statement, Nando’s aims to cater to the multi-cultural food palette of the city where a large majority of food lovers are willing to experiment with fusion food besides regular cuisines. The brand launched its cloud kitchen model with the goal of replicating fine dining experiences at home. In the coming months, Nando’s India plans to further expand the new business model throughout the rest of India.

Commenting on the major development, Sameer Bhasin, CEO of Nando’s India said, ‘It has been our endeavor to serve our customers the best of Nando’s experience. This launch is a step forward in making our service seamlessly accessible to the citizen of Bengaluru. We want to cover more geography and are looking forward to an improved engagement with our patrons’.

Cloud kitchens allow the brand to satisfy the customer’s palate with super-fast delivery of food. Vishal Gupta, CFO Nando’s India said, ‘We wanted to make our world-famous PERi-PERi chicken available to the citizen of Bengaluru and at the comfort of their home. This channel was a great opportunity to achieve this goal. This launch will bolster our reach and response to our patrons in the city’.

According to Nando’s India, the cloud kitchen concept was well-conceived and implemented so as to continue serving customers without compromising quality or hygiene. The brand is now in expansion mode and is poised to serve one of the largest online food ordering cities in India. Consequently, the brand looks forward to serving customers with a well-sanitized kitchen area, as well as fully vaccinated production and management staff, according to a company statement.