Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins 250,000 UAE dirhams

Abu Dhabi: An Indian expat has won 250,000 UAE dirhams in the weekly electronic draw held by Big Ticket Abu Dhabi. Benjamin John won the fortune after trying for more than three years. He bought the ticket along with his friends.

Benjamin John’s winning ticket number 204094 will also enter the live draw to be held on February 3 for the mega prize of Dh 22 million, second prize of Dh 1 million and three other huge prizes.

Each ticket of the popular UAE draw costs Dh500, and on purchase of two tickets, participants get a third one for free.