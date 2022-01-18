British woman killed in Tonga tsunami after trying to rescue dogs

A British woman was killed while attempting to save the dogs she was caring for, from the Tonga tsunami, which was a result of a large underwater volcanic eruption.

Angela Glover, 50, had lived in the South Pacific archipelago with her husband James since the pair married and founded the Tonga Animal Welfare Society to offer stray dogs an asylum for rehabilitation.

“I hear that they were attempting to save their dogs when this tragic disaster occurred,” her brother Nick Eleini stated.

“She had a deep affection for people and animals that dated back to her childhood,” he said. “What was interesting was that the uglier the dog was, the more she adored it.”

Her husband managed to cling on to a tree when she was swept away by a wave, according to New Zealand state station TVNZ.

Eleini confirmed her body had been discovered, claiming the news had devastated the family.