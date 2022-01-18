Earth is in a giant cosmic tunnel that connects two points: Study

Are we in the equivalent of a tunnel in the universe? According to scientists, Earth is located within a magnetised tunnel that surrounds our solar system. Researchers from Canada have discovered the most feasible explanation for the presence of two incredibly magnetic and massive structures that resemble ropes in the Milky Way galaxy, according to a new study slated to be published in Astrophysical Journal and recently uploaded to arXiv.

As per researchers from the University of Toronto’s Dunlap Institute, the National Research Council of Canada, and the University of British Columbia, these filaments are space tunnels. Since their discovery in the 1960s, scientists have established a relationship between ‘The North Polar Spur’ and the ‘Fan Region’, two gas formations in the sky that have been recognised for generating strong radio waves in the sky.

The Dunlap Institute’s Dr Jennifer West told that they want to better comprehend the Milky Way galaxy with this newly found relationship. These two space objects generate extraordinarily powerful magnetic radio waves which are not visible to the naked eye but can read by a radio telescope.

The scientists used a computer model to map out the length and position of both structures and came to the conclusion that they are connected by a single tunnel-like structure rather than being distinct. The majority of previous research on these things looked at them as both individual and independent objects.

How did they come up with this concept? According to West, scientists had a distinct perspective on the Milky Way. They have simply redrawn the maps from a different angle, making the relationship between the NPS and the Fan Region more visible. The realisation was made possible by the use of telescopes and computer simulations.