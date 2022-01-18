Earth’s interior cooling faster than expected: Study

A team of researchers has devised a measuring apparatus that evaluates the thermal conductivity of bridgmanite in the laboratory under pressure and temperature circumstances similar to those found under the Earth.

It suggested that the heat transport from the core to the mantle is greater than previously anticipated. The increased heat flux promotes mantle convection and accelerates Earth’s cooling. It also causes plate tectonics to decelerate quicker than past heat conduction estimates would predict. The convective movements of the mantle are caused by tectonics.

The research was published in the journal ‘Earth and Planetary Science Letters.’ by ETH Professor Motohiko Murakami and his colleagues from the Carnegie Institution for Science.

According to the experts, these changes appear to be causing the planet to cool. ‘Our results could give us a new perspective on the evolution of the Earth’s dynamics. They suggest that Earth, like the other rocky planets Mercury and Mars, is cooling and becoming inactive much faster than expected. We still don’t know enough about these kinds of events to pin down their timing’, Murakami explained.