Expo 2020 Dubai launches free food for children at 14 restaurants

Dubai: The Expo 2020 Dubai announced that free food will be given for children under the age of 8 at 14 restaurants. The organizers announced that this free food will be provided from Mondays to Thursdays until March 31.
Kids can eat free from the kids’ menu when parents order a main meal. Expo 2020 Dubai is free for those aged under 18.
List of restaurants:
– Adrift Burger Bar, Mobility District
– Alif Café by Farm2Table, Mobility District
– Alkebulan African Dining Hall, Jubilee Park
– Baron, Al Wasl
– Bread Ahead Bakery & School, Mobility District
– Café Milano, Mobility District
– Canvas by Coffee Culture, Opportunity District
– Gastro Roots of Hungary, Hungary Pavilion
– Jubilee Gastronomy, Al Wasl
– Kojaki, Opportunity District
