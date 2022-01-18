Expo 2020 Dubai launches free food for children at 14 restaurants

Dubai: The Expo 2020 Dubai announced that free food will be given for children under the age of 8 at 14 restaurants. The organizers announced that this free food will be provided from Mondays to Thursdays until March 31.

Kids can eat free from the kids’ menu when parents order a main meal. Expo 2020 Dubai is free for those aged under 18.

List of restaurants:

– Adrift Burger Bar, Mobility District

– Alif Café by Farm2Table, Mobility District

– Alkebulan African Dining Hall, Jubilee Park

– Baron, Al Wasl

– Bread Ahead Bakery & School, Mobility District

– Café Milano, Mobility District

– Canvas by Coffee Culture, Opportunity District

– Gastro Roots of Hungary, Hungary Pavilion

– Jubilee Gastronomy, Al Wasl

– Kojaki, Opportunity District

