Govt Doctor arrested with banned drugs in Thrissur

Jan 18, 2022, 12:30 pm IST

 

Thrissur: A 24-year-old doctor was apprehended by Kerala Police, after banned contraband was found in his possession during a raid at a hostel building in Thrissur. The accused, identified as Aquil Mohammed Hussain, hailing from Kozhikode, was working as house surgeon in Thrissur government medical college.

 

A police officer said 2.78 gram MDMA and one LSD Stamp were recovered from him while carrying out a raid at a hostel adjacent to the Medical College. ‘The raid was carried out at the hostel last night based on a tip-off. More medicos are suspected to be involved in it. But, we can’t divulge other details right now as it would help the culprits escape’, he said.

 

The interrogation of the arrested doctor was going on and he would be submitted before the local court in the noon, the officer added.

