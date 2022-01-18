Govt Doctor arrested with banned drugs in Thrissur

Thrissur: A 24-year-old doctor was apprehended by Kerala Police, after banned contraband was found in his possession during a raid at a hostel building in Thrissur. The accused, identified as Aquil Mohammed Hussain, hailing from Kozhikode, was working as house surgeon in Thrissur government medical college.

A police officer said 2.78 gram MDMA and one LSD Stamp were recovered from him while carrying out a raid at a hostel adjacent to the Medical College. ‘The raid was carried out at the hostel last night based on a tip-off. More medicos are suspected to be involved in it. But, we can’t divulge other details right now as it would help the culprits escape’, he said.

Also read: Kerala Minister V Sivankutty tested positive for Covid; Hospitalised

The interrogation of the arrested doctor was going on and he would be submitted before the local court in the noon, the officer added.