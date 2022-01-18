Hong Kong to cull hamsters as Covid-19 hits pets

Hong Kong: Hong Kong administration has ordered to kill more than 2,000 small animals, including hamsters. The decision was taken as several of the rodents tested Covid-19 positive at a pet store where an infected employee was working.

The authorities also ordered to top the sale of hamsters and the import of small mammals. it also urged residents to keep their pets at home. It also informed that all people who had purchased hamsters from the affected store after January 7 will be traced and be subject to mandatory quarantine. They must also hand over their hamsters to authorities to be put down.

Customers who bought hamsters in Hong Kong from December 22 will also be subject to mandatory testing and are urged not to go into the community until their tests have returned negative. If their hamsters test positive, they will be subject to quarantine.