India to host AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022

New Delhi: India will host the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022. The tournament will be held from January 20. AIFF President Praful Patel said, the tournament will help in building women’s football in India.

The tournament will be held in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune. 12 teams are competing for the trophy. The AFC Women’s Asian Cup India will also be the final stage of Asian qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The 12 teams have been divided into three groups. Group A includes India, China PR, Chinese Taipei, and IR Iran, while Group B includes Australia, Thailand, Philippines, and Indonesia. Japan, Korea Republic, Vietnam, and Myanmar have been slotted in Group C.