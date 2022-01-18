Motorists and planes get stranded in snowstorm in eastern US and Canada

On Monday, a winter snowstorm moving up the East Coast of the United States and into Canada was forecast to dump over two feet (60 cm) of snow in some regions, bringing cars and aircrafts to a standstill.

According to FlightAware, over 4,200 flights in the United States were cancelled or delayed on Monday. According to PowerOutage.US, about 90,000 households and businesses in Georgia and Maine were left without power.

The snowstorm reduced visibility to near zero, shut down subway lines, and stranded vehicles on local roadways for hours in Toronto, Canada’s largest metropolis.

Passing pedestrians assisted in pushing automobiles up a roadway on a major commuting route in central Toronto, where buses were at halt.

An extreme weather warning was in effect because the region was expected to receive up to 2 feet of snow. Residents were asked to keep off the roadways by authorities.

According to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, the weather in nearby Quebec caused traffic accidents, including pileups of dozens of vehicles, forcing authorities to close some roadways (CBC).

On the holiday honouring assassinated civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., officials in the eastern United States asked asked people to keep off the snowy roadways to avoid accidents.