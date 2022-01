The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies have “done a lot” to stabilise global energy markets, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in a statement on Monday.

“We believe that as OPEC Plus, we have contributed significantly to achieving stability,” he said, referring to oil security.

The minister was in Dubai for the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit, which was held at the Expo 2020 site.