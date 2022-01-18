‘ Our paths are separate ‘- Dhanush – Aishwarya announce separation:

On Monday, Dhanush confirmed his separation with Aishwarya Rajinikanth. He issued a statement requesting that people respect his and Aishwarya’s privacy during these tough times.

‘We have spent 18 years together as friends, a couple, parents, and well-wishers. The road has been one of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. We’ve arrived at a point where our paths diverge… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to separate as a relationship in order to better understand ourselves as individuals. Please respect our decision and provide us with the necessary privacy to cope with this (sic),’ Dhanush tweeted.

In 2004, Dhanush married Aishwaryaa, the eldest daughter of actor Rajinikanth. Yatra Raja and Linga Raja are their two sons.‘No caption needed …Only your love and understanding are required!’ Aishwaryaa said on her social media accounts in response to the same letter.