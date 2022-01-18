R-Day parade to commence 30 minutes late , first time in 75 years .

For the first time in 75 years, the Republic Day parade will not start at the scheduled time of 10 am but with a 30-minute delay forced by COVID-19 restrictions . According to a senior police officer, the annual Republic Day parade usually starts at 10 am, but it will begin at 10.30 am this year.

As a result of the COVID-19-related restrictions, the parade will be delayed, and before it starts, homage will be paid to security personnel killed in Jammu and Kashmir. ‘The parade ceremony will be 90-minute-long like last year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial near the India Gate. Later, contingents will March past. Tableaus will be showcased representing cultural diversity, social and economic progress during the parade,’ he added.

Due to COVID-19-related restrictions, artists performing in Cultural events on Republic Day are not allowed to interact with anyone. Tableaus will go till Red Fort where they will be parked for public display, but marching contingents will stop at National Stadium. They travel in sanitized vehicles and are kept isolated to avoid getting infected, he added.