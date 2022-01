Tirupur: In a tragic incident, six students drowned in Amaravathi river in Dharapuram, in Tirupur district, Tamil Nadu. The deceased were part of an eight-member group who had gone to the Amaravathi river. Two were rescued by locals.

Five of the deceased are students from school and the sixth was a college student. The dead have been identified as Mohan, Ranjit, Sreedhar, Chakravarmani, Ameer and Yuvan.