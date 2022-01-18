State government relaxes Covid-19 restrictions

Kolkata: The West Bengal government relaxed Covid restrictions imposed in the state. According to the new order issued by the government, gyms will be allowed to reopen with 50% capacity till 9 pm. The staff and users must be fully vaccinated or must carry a negative RT-PCR report.

The government has also permitted the holding of jatras (traditional theatres) with 50% capacity in an outdoor venue till 9 pm. In the indoor venues, maximum of 200 people or 50% of the capacity can attend the programme, whichever is lower. Outside shooting of films and television programmes are also permitted. But all the crew members must follow physical distancing and appropriate Covid protocols.

Meanwhile, 9,385 new cases were reported in the state along with 33 deaths. The overall infection tally is at 19,07,084. Death toll stands at 20,121.