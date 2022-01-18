DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Syed Modi International: HS Prannoy enters second round

New Delhi: Ace Indian shuttle player, HS Prannoy entered the second round of the men’s singles at the Syed Modi International badminton tournament. Prannoy defeated Danylo Bosniuk of Ukraine in straight-game  on Tuesday. Prannoy seeded 5 defeated Danylo Bosniuk by ’21-14, 21-18′ in just 36 minutes. Prannoy  will next face compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat, who got a first round walkover from Rahul Yadav Chittaboina.

Meanwhile, India’s  Sameer Verma  retired hurt against Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen. Sameer was training 2-7 in the first game before he decided to concede the match due to a calf muscle injury, which he had sustained in October last year.

Another Indian player, Subhankar Dey also conceded his match against compatriot Kartikey Gulshan Kumar due to an injury. Among women, Ashmita Chaliha gave a first round walkover to Malvika Bansod, while Aakarshi Kashyap defeated Mugdha Agrey  and Anupama Upadhyaya defeated  Rituparna Das.

Two-time Olympic medalist and top seed PV Sindhu will open her campaign against compatriot Tanya Hemanth on Wednesday, while London Games bronze medalist Saina Nehwal, seeded fourth, will face  Czech Republic’s Tereza Švábíková in the first round.

