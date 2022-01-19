95 %Of UP population inoculated with first dose of Covid vaccine

UP CM Yogi Adityanath says more than 95 % of eligible population are given first dose of the vaccine, with 62 % given both the doses.

‘Today, I am delighted to inform you that 23.75 crore doses have been provided to the people in Uttar Pradesh, and the state currently fairs better than the national average, Over 95% of those who received the first dosage received the second dose, and 62% of those who received the second dose received the third dose.’ Adityanath told media in Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Wednesday.

‘62.83 lakh vaccination doses have been delivered to youngsters aged 15 to 17. Separately, 5.29 lakh precaution dosages (booster doses) have been made accessible to individuals,’ Adityanath said.