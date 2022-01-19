Covid infections rate hit all time high in Kuwait; exceeds 5000 mark

Cairo: The rate of daily COVID-19 infections have exceeded the 5,000 mark in Kuwait for the first time since the ]first case of the pandemic was detected nearly two years back in the country.

The Health Ministry informed on Monday that 5,147 coronavirus cases were registered in the past 24 hours, the highest in around 23 months. The recent surge in cases raise the country’s Covid tally to 470,478. The ministry has also confirmed one more death, brining Kuwait’s overall related fatalities to 2,477.

Khalid Al Jarallah, the head of the Higher Advisory Committee for Tackling Coronavirus, said that despite a spike in infections, the Kuwaiti health system is capable of ‘standing up’ the latest wave. There is an upward trend in infections caused by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19 in all countries, he was quoted by Al Jarida newspaper. It further noted that a a shipment of 40,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has arrived in Kuwait from Portugal, and the doses will be administered as booster shots to the people who have been fully vaccinated by Oxford-AstraZeneca.

As part of new precautions announced by the government to curtail the spread of the virus, all arrivals in Kuwait are now required to present a negative PCR conducted 72 hours before arrival. The Kuwaiti government has also decided to temporarily halt all social events held at indoor places starting from January 9 until February 28.