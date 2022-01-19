Delhi Police cancels leave of its personnel ahead of Republic Day

The Delhi Police has cancelled all leave of its personnel, except for medical reasons, in view of Republic Day function, authorities said. On Monday, Special Commissioner of Police (HR Division) Sundari Nanda signed an order issued by the Delhi Police.

According to the order, ‘In view of Republic Day Parade arrangements, all kinds of leave to all ranks is henceforth stopped until further notice, unless in emergent medical conditions’. In the order, it is further stated that all senior ranks are directed to achieve maximum staff mobilisation for Republic Day Parade obligations.

The Delhi Police said there is a three-layered security system in place for the Republic Day celebrations, and the force is constantly attentive and conducts anti-terrorist precautions, especially before any major event.

The Delhi Police officials added that, in light of the recent security breach of Prime Minister Modi’s convoy in Punjab, the force is being extra cautious to ensure that such an occurrence does not occur in the national capital.

To coincide with the birth date of liberation warrior Subash Chandra Bose, Republic Day celebrations will henceforth begin on January 23 rather than January 24 each year.