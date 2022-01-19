Emirates Airlines announces flight suspension

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airline has suspended flights to several US destinations from Wednesday. The flights were cancelled due to operational concerns associated with the planned deployment of 5G mobile network services at certain airports in the US.

The air carrier has suspended flights to 9 US cities — Boston, Chicago, Dallas Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco and Seattle — until further notice.

The air carrier announced that passengers holding tickets with the final destination to any of the above will not be accepted at the point of origin. Affected customers do not need to call us immediately for rebooking. Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans. However, Emirates flights to New York JFK, Los Angeles (LAX) and Washington DC (IAD) continue to operate as scheduled.

The Federal Aviation Administrator in the USA has warned that the deployment of new 5G technology could affect sensitive airplane instrument such as altimeters and significantly hamper low-visibility operations.