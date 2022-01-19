Fashion journalist André Leon Talley dies

André Leon Talley, Vogue’s legendary former creative director and editor, passed away at the age of 73.Talley’s literary agent, David Vigliano, confirmed Talley’s death to USA Today late Tuesday, but provided no further details.

Talley was a well-known fashion journalist who worked for Vogue and Women’s Wear Daily and was a fixture in the front row of New York and European fashion shows. With his stature, tremendous influence in the fashion industry, and bold looks, Talley cut an imposing presence wherever he went with his height of 6feet 6 inches

‘No one perceived the world in a more glamorous way than you did, There was no one greater or more spiritual than you.’ designer Diane von Furstenberg wrote on Instagram, praising Talley.