India to host 5 BRICS Science, Technology and Innovation’s events

India will host five events in 2022, as approved by the BRICS Science Technology Innovation (STI) Steering Committee during its 15th meeting on January 17, 2022, according to an official release.

During this ceremony, India handed over the chairmanship to China. The meeting was held digitally, and the agenda of BRICS STI activities and planned deliverables were addressed. The following are some of the events that India will host:

-BRICS Startups Forum meeting

-Working Groups meetings on Energy; Biotechnology & Biomedicine; ICT & High-Performance Computing

-Launch event of BRICS innovation Launchpad as a microsite( Knowledge Hub)

-STIEP (Science, Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Partnership) Working Group Meeting

The theme for BRICS 2022 is ‘Foster High-Quality BRICS Partnership Usher in a New Era for Global Development’.

According to the BRICS schedule, a series of sectoral events and meetings, including the Ministerial level and the BRICS Summit, will be held throughout the year. Representatives from BRICS scientific ministries and foreign missions attended the BRICS STI Steering Committee meeting.

During the conference, India was represented by Sanjeev Kumar Varshney, Advisor and Head International Cooperation, Department of Science and Technology.

China gave a comprehensive description of events that would take place throughout the year, including thematic meetings, the BRICS Young Scientist Conclave, senior official, and ministerial-level meetings. A total of 25 events are scheduled, with India hosting five of them.

DPIIT is the lead agency for the BRICS Startup Forum and the construction of an innovation Knowledge Hub. The BRICS Young Scientist Conclave will be conducted in a virtual format in September 2022, with a possible focus on carbon peak neutralisation, biomedicine, artificial intelligence, material science, and modern agriculture.

During the BRICS Science Technology Innovation (STI) Steering Committee meeting in September 2022, China also proposed hosting the 10th BRICS S&T Ministerial Conference and Senior Official Meeting. Open, Inclusive, and Shared Science, Technology, and Innovation would be the topic of the meeting.