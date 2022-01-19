International flights grounded till Feb; 28

The Centre decided in November 2021 to resume scheduled international flight operations on December 15th. The onslaught of Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus threw a halt to this and the admin had to reverse this commitment to resume regular foreign flights days before January 15.

Scheduled International flights have been banned from entering the Indian territory since March 23, 2020, two days before the country was placed under a statewide lockdown. Under the air bubble accords, the suspension was extended every month, allowing for emergency foreign transit.

Afghanistan, Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Tanzania, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and Uzbekistan all have air transportation bubbles with India. Under some conditions, the agreements allow for both-way air travel.